Gold prices build on Friday's momentum to start the week on a strong note, pushing to within striking distance of $1,800/oz. as investors increasingly question the health of the global economic recovery as COVID-19 continues to spread.

Spot gold (XAUUSD:CUR) +0.6% at $1,752.80/oz. after rising to as high as $1,758.35 earlier in the session, its highest level since May 18 and just $17/oz. shy of a seven and a half year high of $1,764.55; August Comex gold +1% at $1,771.70.

"There seems to be some increase in inflation expectations which is pushing real rates lower and giving some support to the gold price," UBS analyst Giovanni Staunovo says.

Goldman Sachs recently forecast that the yellow metal will hit a record $2K/oz., and J.P. Morgan has said investors should stick with bullion as the most leveraged to a low real-yield environment.

Gold mining stocks trade broadly higher: NEM +3.1% , GOLD +3.6% , AEM +3.7% , AUY +3.8% , IAG +3.8% , KGC +6.5% .

