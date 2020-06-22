Jefferies lifts both Campbell Soup (CPB +0.9% ) and Conagra Brands (CAG +2.1% ) to a Buy rating from Hold off its view that current trends support the case for long-term organic sales growth.

Analyst Rob Dickerson: "CPB and CAG both have advantaged category positioning that benefit from a higher-for-longer at home food consumption scenario, screen well vs peers in our channel & geography risk analysis, and trade at attractive valuations relative to US food, all while the sector’s equity valuation in aggregate is trading now at a 20-yr low relative to the market."

Dickerson and team assign a price target of $41 on Conagra vs. $31 prior and the average sell-side PT of $34.47. The PT on Campbell Soup is upped to $59 from $53 prior and the average sell-side PT of $52.34.