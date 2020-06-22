Nintendo (NTDOY -0.2% ) is retreating from the mobile market, Bloomberg notes - reversing on some high ambitions, after disappointing results so far.

Just a few years ago the company had promised to release 2-3 mobile titles a year.

But during the COVID-19 pandemic, which has reshaped fortunes in the videogame industry, high-profile mobile titles like Super Mario Run have slid by 24% (according to Sensor Tower data) while console title Animal Crossing: New Horizons took off.

Even as mobile games look to make $77.2B this year (half of the industry's sales overall), Nintendo's mobile pipeline has emptied out since the fall's Mario Kart Tour.

For the current fiscal year, Nintendo said it would focus on its already-released mobile apps, and doesn't see revenue from that business rising much.