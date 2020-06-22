EGF Theramed Health's (OTCQB:EVAHF +11.5% ) JV partner Pharmadelic Labs secured an additional lab facility space for R&D expansion of proprietary processes which will support in creation of psilocybin-derived ingredients.

Its already existing lease lab facility at Burnaby will expire on May 1, 2021 wherein the company has begun plans for some minor retrofitting in advance of ordering/receiving DNA and certain lab equipment.

It has also entered into a lab facility lease in Victoria at a cost of $5K per month effective August 1, 2020 with an initial term of six months, renewable at the company's option.