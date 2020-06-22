Jushi (OTCQX:JUSHF -0.6% ) receives binding subscriptions of ~$15.25M for 10% senior secured notes and warrants to acquire subordinate voting share, of which $12.35M has been received.

Jushi Chairman & CEO Jim Cacioppo subscribed for $1.5M of the Notes with other insiders subscribing for $3.35M of the Notes.

The Company also received indications of interest for up to an additional $10M of financing.

The Company intends to use $15M of the proceeds to fund the cash portion of the Pennsylvania Medical Solutions acquisition.

All Notes will mature in January 2023, with interest payable quarterly.

In connection with the Offering, the purchasers of the Notes will also receive Warrants to acquire subordinate voting shares at 75% coverage expiring in December 2024, at an exercise of $1.25.