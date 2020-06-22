In an open letter, Gilead Sciences (GILD -2.5% ) Chairman & CEO Daniel O'Day says the company will launch a Phase 1 clinical trial this week evaluating an inhalable version of remdesivir in healthy volunteers. The formulation, administered via nebulizer, could potentially allow use outside of the hospital for the treatment of earlier stages of COVID-19.

The formulation that the FDA approved for emergency use for severely ill COVID-19 patients is administered intravenously.

Trials are in process testing the IV version in outpatient settings like infusion centers and nursing homes.

The company is also exploring the potential of remdesivir combo therapies such as JAK inhibitor baricitinib [Eli Lilly's (LLY -0.2% ) Olumiant] and IL-6 inhibitor tocilizumab [Roche's (OTCQX:RHHBY -0.3% ) Actemra]. The corticosteroid dexamethasone is another prospect considering the positive data released last week.

The next wave of studies will include vulnerable patient populations, including children, pregnant women and those with end-stage renal disease.

On the supply front, the company expects to produce more than 2M treatment courses by year-end and "many millions" more next year.