"We expect that ARM Mac models outperform Intel Mac models by over 50%-100%," writes noted Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) analyst Ming-Chi Kuo.

Kuo is referring to the reports that Apple plans to shift from Intel's chips to its own silicon.

Codenamed Kalamata, the collection of at least three processors will be manufactured by TSMC with SoftBank's Arm architecture.

The analyst expects the first new computers, including an "all-new form factor design iMac," to launch as soon as Q4 2020. Kuo says that all Macs will move to the chips by 2021.

Kuo thinks MacBook shipments and market share will "significantly grow, thanks to the adoption of the Apple processor."

Apple could announce the chip switch at today's WWDC conference, which kicks off at 1 pm.