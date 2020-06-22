Buenaventura (BVN +6.5% ) spikes to a three-month high after Goldman Sachs upgrades shares to Buy from Sell with an $11.50 price target, saying the company's EBITDA grows 11% for every 10% increase in the gold price.

Buenaventura's operational performance should stabilize and investors already have priced in lower gold volumes for future years, Goldman analyst Thiago Ojea says.

The decline of the company's shares now seems excessive, and the current valuation is attractive at 4.5x estimated 2021 EV/EBITDA vs. 5.7x for its main mining peers, according to Ojea.

Goldman recently raised its 12-month forecast on gold to $2,000/oz. from $1,800, citing low real interest rates and concerns over currency debasement.

BVN's average Wall Street analyst rating is Neutral, while its Quant Rating is Very Bearish.