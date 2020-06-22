BlackBerry (BB +2% ) has introduced an offering to enable smaller organizations to quickly establish a crisis communications capability usually tapped by larger organizations.

Its BlackBerry AtHoc Managed Service promises crisis communications that can be launched in just 48 hours, as well as providing ongoing maintenance with 24/7 communications, alerts and support, including hte ability to send alerts on a customer's behalf.

"We are incredibly pleased to offer the same services proven by some of the most demanding environments including 12 FedRAMP ATOs from United States Federal agencies" including the Departments of Energy, Homeland Security, Justice, Health and Human Services and Treasury among others, BlackBerry's Christoph Erdmann says.