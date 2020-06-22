Natera expands lab facility in Austin

Natera's (NTRA -3.1% ) new lab in Austin will provide 70,000 square foot space and add cutting-edge, automated lab equipment and capabilities.

This new lab addition will allow for lower COGS, increase access to labor pool, and extend its continuity plans.

''We are at the early stages of growth in three very large markets that represent a greater than $25B opportunity. This expansion will enable us to penetrate these markets in a streamlined, cost-effective manner.'' says Steve Chapman, Natera's CEO.

