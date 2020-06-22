Several regional banks are running in the green today as more states ease coronavirus lockdowns.

By name, Axos Financial (AX +0.9% ), Regions Financial (RF +0.5% ), and Fifth Third (FITB +0.7% ) exhibit the biggest gains in the group.

By contrast, most of the "Too Big To Fail" banks remain in the red — Bank of America (BAC -2.3% ), Citigroup (C -2.2% ), JPMorgan Chase (JPM -0.8% ), Wells Fargo (WFC -1.5% ), Goldman Sachs (GS +0.5% ), and Morgan Stanley (MS -0.2% ).

Credit card issuers Synchrony Financial (SYF +0.3% ), Capital One (COF +0.3% ), and Discover Financial (DFS +0.7% ) and auto/subprime credit lenders Ally Financial (ALLY +0.6% ), Santander Consumer USA (SC +0.4% ), and Credit Acceptance (CACC +1.6% ) also rise.