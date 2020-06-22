Several regional banks are running in the green today as more states ease coronavirus lockdowns.
By name, Axos Financial (AX +0.9%), Regions Financial (RF +0.5%), and Fifth Third (FITB +0.7%) exhibit the biggest gains in the group.
By contrast, most of the "Too Big To Fail" banks remain in the red — Bank of America (BAC -2.3%), Citigroup (C -2.2%), JPMorgan Chase (JPM -0.8%), Wells Fargo (WFC -1.5%), Goldman Sachs (GS +0.5%), and Morgan Stanley (MS -0.2%).
Credit card issuers Synchrony Financial (SYF +0.3%), Capital One (COF +0.3%), and Discover Financial (DFS +0.7%) and auto/subprime credit lenders Ally Financial (ALLY +0.6%), Santander Consumer USA (SC +0.4%), and Credit Acceptance (CACC +1.6%) also rise.
Fintech stocks that benefit from consumers buying more include PayPal Holdings (PYPL +2.7%), Square (SQ +6.8%), Fidelity National Information (FIS +2.7%), and Fiserv (FISV +2.0%) are also rising.
Now read: 160 Billion Reasons To Buy Square »