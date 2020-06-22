Puerto Rico's bankrupt Prepa power utility is finalizing a 15-year deal with private operators including Quanta Services (PWR -1.2% ) to outsource the business of operating and maintaining the territory's electricity grid, betting that private operators can curb the high costs and service problems that have long plagued consumers, WSJ reports.

The deal could be announced as soon as today, assuming it receives final approval from the government-owned utility's board and from other Puerto Rico officials, according to the report.

Proponents of the agreement have said installing private management at Prepa would help address reliability problems, stabilize the utility's executive ranks and end political interference.