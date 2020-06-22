Citing the "too high" valuations, Stifel analyst Patrick Ho downgrades KLA (KLAC -0.7% ) and Lam Research (LRCX -1.4% ) from Buy to Neutral.

Ho: "We believe the recent rally in the markets and the group has led to a less attractive valuation that has risen 'too high' and 'too fast'"

The analyst thinks memory fundamentals could weaken beginning in H2 CY20, which could push certain memory projects into next year.

Ho maintains a Buy rating on AMD (AMD -0.4% ), saying the company could outperform due to its more balanced business model.

Lam Research has a Neutral and KLA has a Bullish Quant rating.