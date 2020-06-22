Mersana Therapeutics (MRSN +4.8% ) announces encouraging preclinical data on antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) XMT-1592. The results were presented virtually at the American Association for Cancer Research Annual Meeting.

In a non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) adenocarcinoma patient-derived xenograft model, XMT-1592 showed sustained tumor regressions.

Also, early-stage data on multiple Immunosynthen STING-agonist ADCs showed complete tumor regressions after a single dose, improved tolerability and immune memory.

The results also showed that the STING-agonist ADC was over 100-fold more potent with limited induction of systemic cytokines compared to intravenously administered unconjugated (free) agonist.

The company will select its first Immunosynthen STING-agonist ADC development candidate in H2.