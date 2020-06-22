Nano cap DelMar Pharmaceuticals (DMPI -16.5% ) slumps on more than triple normal volume on the heels of updated data from an open-label Phase 2 clinical trial evaluating VAL-083 (dianhydrogalactitol) in newly diagnosed patients with MGMT-unmethylated glioblastoma multiforme (GBM).

As of the May 15 cutoff, median progression-free survival (PFS) was 8.7 months in 25 patients who will be carried forward into the pivotal GBM AGILE study. Overall PFS was also 8.7 months. In January, the company reported median PFS of 9.9 months in 22 patients who completed at least one cycle of VAL-083 and median PFS of 10.4 months in 18 patients who received the intended treatment dose. The results were better that standard-of-care temozolomide's (TMZ) historical PFS of 6.9 months.

In recurrent GBM, median overall survival (OS) was 8.5 months as of the May 28 cutoff in 37 patients who will participate in AGILE. Overall, median OS in 72 patients who completed at least one cycle of treatment was 7.1 months, on par with chemo agent lomustine's 7.2 months.

The company does not provide any data on VAL-083 in an adjuvant setting despite having 19 evaluable patients who completed at one 21-day cycle of treatment, only stating that it plans to add up to 12 more patients.