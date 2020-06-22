U.S. shale producers could be forced to write down the value of their assets by as much as $300B in Q2, as operators begin to account for the oil price collapse on their balance sheets, according to a new study from Deloitte.

"The oil industry is currently experiencing a 'great compression' in which companies' room to maneuver is restricted by low commodity prices, reduced demand, capital constraints, debt loads and health impacts of COVID-19," the report says, adding that "unlike previous downturns, these effects are now simultaneous."

The Deloitte report says 30% of shale operators are technically insolvent with oil prices at $35/bbl, and 20% have "stressed financials."

"As COVID-19 impacts amplify pressures on shale companies through 2020, a wave of impairments may prompt the deepest consolidation the industry has ever seen over the next 6-12 months," Deloitte says.

