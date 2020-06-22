IAC (IAC +0.6% ) and Match Group (MTCH -0.6% ) have agreed to modify the treatment of fractional shares in their upcoming separation.

The companies announced all Match stockholders will now get cash in lieu of fractional shares of post-separation Match Group. Other terms of the separation are unchanged, and those who have previously made elections don't need to take action if they don't wish to change.

The two have extended a deadline for shareholders to elect the form of desired consideration until 5 p.m. NYC time on Thursday.

