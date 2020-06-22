In his first speech as head of the Bank of Canada, Tiff Macklem expects an initial boost to the Canadian economy as virus containment measures are lifted. Still, COVID-19 creates a "fog of uncertainty," he said.

"It will be important not to assume that these growth rates will continue beyond the reopening phase," he said. "The pandemic is likely to inflict some lasting damage to demand and supply."

The central bank estimates that growth will resume in Q3.

Macklem said BOC's policy rate is "at its effective lower bound." Bringing the rate into negative territory "could lead to distortions in the behavior of financial institutions."

Similar to the Fed, the bank has launched a series of asset purchase programs to ensure the flow of credit.

With markets in better shape now than earlier in the crisis, the asset purchase programs "are becoming a source of monetary stimulus," he said.

In early June, BOC reiterated its commitment to continue large-scale asset purchases until the economic recovery is well underway.

"Any further policy actions would be calibrated to provide the necessary degree of monetary policy accommodation required to achieve the inflation target," he said.

The loonie gains 0.5% against the U.S. greenback, and the iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC) rises 0.8% .

