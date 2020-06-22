Curaleaf (OTCPK:CURLF -1.0% ) signed an amended agreement to acquire U.S. based vertically-integrated multi-state operator GR Companies ((Grassroots)) for a total of 118.9M subordinate voting shares of the former.

While the principal component of the prior consideration of 102.8M SVS remains the same, additional 16.1M SVS shares will be priced at the 10-day volume-weighted average price prior to closing of the transaction.

Post complying with local limitation on license ownership, some of the Grassroots assets in Illinois, Ohio and Maryland will be entitled for sale.

The deal is seen expanding Curaleaf's presence from 18 to 23 states with 135 dispensary licenses and 88 operational dispensary locations. Also, it would have ~30 processing facilities and 22 cultivation sites.

With closing expected within few weeks, Grassroots security holders would own ~18% proforma ownership of Curaleaf on fully-diluted basis. Mitch Kahn, co-founder and CEO of Grassroots, would join the board seat of CURLF.