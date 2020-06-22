In what sounds somewhat logical for a bankrupt company, Hertz Global (HTZ -14.2% ) is assigned a $0 base case price target by Morgan Stanley.

"We moved our Base Case to $0 after the equity issuance was cancelled as we are now more concerned that there is a potential risk of a NYSE de-listing, or potential liquidity shortfall where the company may exhaust available cash to run the business by the end of 2020, potentially leaving the equity with little or no residual claim," updates analyst Adam Jonas.

"In the event that Hertz is able to secure financing, such as what is being stated by the June 18 WSJ article, where it is claimed Hertz is in discussions with lenders for a $1bn financing package (the company did not comment on the article), we have concerns of material equity dilution," he adds.

Jonas notes that Hertz equity holders would be at the bottom of the pecking order of the capital structure with a high level of debt standing in front of them.

"Ultimately, given the binary nature of potential scenarios,our new Base Case reflects our view that our Bear Case has a higher probability of occurring than our Bull Case," he advises. The bull case price target on Hertz at MS is $3.

Meanwhile, over at Robinhood, the number of users holding Hertz through the bankruptcy period is still surprisingly high.