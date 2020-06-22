Homebuilding stocks shaking off plunge in existing sales

Homebuilding stocks are recovering from early losses following a bigger-than-expected drop in existing home sales. Realtors are expressing confidence that the May numbers represent a low.

Existing home sales are at an annual rate of 3.91 million units, falling 9.7% last month in a 9-1/2 year low. Economists predicted a drop to 4.12 million.

Existing home sales counts closed contracts, so May’s numbers reflect contracts signed in March and April, before states began reopening efforts.

“Home sales will surely rise in the upcoming months with the economy reopening, and could even surpass one-year-ago figures in the second half of the year,” National Association of Realtors Chief Economist Lawrence Yun says.

While Realtors are often optimistic about the housing market, mortgage application support the idea that buying will ramp up. Applications for home purchase loans and refinancing hit an 11-year high as buyers took advantage of low rates, the Mortgage Bankers Association reported last week. The 30-year mortgage rates stand at 3.13% as reported last week.

Homebuilders could see a quick uptick in business as “(n)ew home construction needs to robustly ramp up in order to meet rising housing demand,” Yun says. “Otherwise, home prices will rise too fast and hinder first-time buyers, even at a time of record-low mortgage rates.”

But stocks have already been on a tear. The SPDR Homebuilders ETF (XHB +0.1%) is up nearly 60% in the last three months. Analysts are predicting a rise in activity as people move out of crowded cities following the pandemic.

Lennar handily topped earnings expectations last week. KB Home reports results Wednesday.