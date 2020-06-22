"There are still opportunities on Amazon Web Services and customer service to get more efficient in how we use data, how we handle contacts. So we’ll continue to make the business more efficient, but the business is definitely pretty lean at this moment,” says Airbnb (AIRB) CEO Brian Chesky to CNBC.

Chesky reiterated that Airbnb isn't "ruling out going public this year, but we're not committing."

Last month, Airbnb laid off 25% of its workforce as the coronavirus pandemic hit the travel industry. Chesky warned that 2020 revenue would likely be less than half of 2019 sales.

Airbnb's bookings increased Y/Y during the period between May 17 and June 3, showing the first signs of a recovery.