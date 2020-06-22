GasLog (GLOG -5.8% ) slides not far off its YTD low following news it sold 14.4M common shares at $2.50/share for $36M in total gross proceeds through a private placement.

GasLog says ~75% of shares issued were purchased by company directors and affiliates, including 6.5M shares bought by Blenheim Holdings and 4M shares bought by a wholly owned affiliate of the Onassis Foundation.

The board says it plans to raise $36M, or 17.8% of shares outstanding prior to the private placement, to increase liquidity and further strengthen the company's capital structure.