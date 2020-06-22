In a capital structure update, Meredith (MDP +0.6% ) says it will raise $710M in new secured debt and plans to redeem all of its outstanding Series A preferred stock.

The company will redeem the preferred stock at a price totaling $722M, contingent on raising the new debt.

It expects to benefit from increased cash savings from the new debt (now tax deductible) compared to the preferred stock's escalating dividend, and to gain flexibility by eliminating covenants tied to the preferred stock.

As of March 31, the company had cash and equivalents of $103M, with $35M drawn on a $350M revolving credit line. It repaid the $35M on the revolver June 4.

At June 30, Meredith expects to have cash/equivalents of $165M (zero balance on revolver) excluding the impact of the preferred stock transactions.

It's also amended the revolving line to increase the net leverage ratio to 6.0x from 4.25x, before stepping down in increments to 5.0x. That only applies when borrowings under the revolving facility exceed 30% of capacity.