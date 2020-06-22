Patagonia and REI have become the latest brands to join in an ad boycott of Facebook (NASDAQ:FB).

They're now aligned with The North Face, which announced it was suspending ads as part of the "Stop Hate for Profit" campaign protesting Facebook's policies on hate speech and misinformation.

Patagonia's boycott includes Instagram and will run through the end of July, "pending meaningful action from the social media giant,” the company says. “For too long, Facebook has failed to take sufficient steps to stop the spread of hateful lies and dangerous propaganda on its platform."

REI said "For 82 years, we have put people over profits. We're pulling all Facebook/Instagram advertising for the month of July."

