Total (TOT +1.4% ) and its partners in the Mozambique LNG project have received a $2.25B guarantee from the government that it will pay the state oil company's equity share if required, Portugal's Lusa news agency reports.

The partners agreed to accept the government guarantee in lieu of an immediate equity contribution from state-run National Hydrocarbon Co., which owns a 15% stake in the $20B project that is expected to start production in 2024.

Total, which owns a 26.5% stake in the project, reportedly has secured $15B in funding; signing for the financing is scheduled to take place on June 30.