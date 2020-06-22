After long delay, clinical-stage biopharma company Polypid (PYPD) files preliminary IPO prospectus to raise ~$44.9M, via issuance of ~3.1M shares at $16/share.

Underwriters' over allotment is additional 468,750 shares.

Established in 2008, Polypid Limited is focused on developing targeted, locally administered and prolonged-release therapeutics using its proprietary PLEX technology to provide controlled and continuous delivery of medications.

The company reported a net profit of $6.9M in FY19.

Existing shareholders have already shown interest to purchase $27M worth shares that are proposed to be listed on Nasdaq.