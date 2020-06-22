IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, June 23rd, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.67 (-5.6% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.05B (-7.9% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, INFO has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 12 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 15 downward.

