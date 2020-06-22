Tech stocks leading market to solid gains

Tech is helping the market hold onto gains in midday trading.

The S&P is rising 0.5% , the Dow is up 0.5% and the Nasdaq is gaining 0.8% .

The Information Technology sector is climbing 1.7% , let by Fortinet, up 4.7% . The cybersecurity stocks is up nearly 70% in the past three months. Apple is up 2.2% as its virtual developers conference gets underway. Noted analyst Ming-Chi Kuo expects "ARM Mac models (to) outperform Intel Mac models by over 50%-100%".

The greenback remains weak. The U.S. dollar index is falling 0.6% . Deutsche Bank tells CNBC today that emergency dollar demand may be waning.