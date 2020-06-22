La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, June 23rd, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.20 (-68.8% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $384.96M (-15.2% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, LZB has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 38% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 4 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 4 downward.