Apple WWDC: Macs leave Intel for custom silicon

Apple silicon: The company officially announces the transition from Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) chips to custom silicon for Macs based on Arm (OTCPK:SFTBF,OTCPK:SFTBY) architecture.

The chips will include custom CPU, GPU, and SSD controller, and the Neural Engine with machine learning applications.

The family of SoCs will deploy across Apple's Mac lineup.

MacOS Big Sur (macOS 11) apps are built optimized for Apple silicon, and the company says "the vast majority" of developers can have their apps up and running within days.

Rosetta 2 emulation is available for apps that haven't been updated to run natively.

Microsoft is working on Office for the Mac, and Adobe will bring its Creative Cloud.

The first Mac with Apple silicon will release later this year, and the company expects the transition to take two years.

Apple Watch: WatchOS 7 gains a sleep-tracking feature and, in a sign of the times, can track handwashing with time prompts.

CarKey: The CarKey feature lets you use an iPhone and Apple Watch to unlock, lock, and start NFC-compatible cars. Pairing happens through the Wallet app, and the setup process requires downloading the car manufacturer's app. CarKey can then be shared with others through iMessage.

Apple is working with BMW as the potential first CarKey supporter.

Original post: During the WWDC conference, Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) announces that iOS 14 and Apple Maps will include electric vehicle routing, which tracks a vehicle's current charge, factors in elevation and weather, and shows chargers along a route. Apple is partnering with BMW (OTCPK:BMWYY) and Ford (NYSE:F) at the launch.

Other iOS 14 features include the App Library for a cleaner home screen, picture in picture support, Siri that doesn't take up the entire screen, and a new Translate app that allows for real-time translations done entirely on the device.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for more updates from WWDC.