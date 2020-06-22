Darden called a long-term winner by Baird
Jun. 22, 2020 1:41 PM ETDarden Restaurants, Inc. (DRI)DRIBy: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor
- Baird digs into Darden Restaurants (DRI +1.0%) ahead of the restaurant company's earnings report due out on June 25.
- "The key focal point for the upcoming report will be on the trajectory of the sales recovery in recent weeks, and we suspect DRI's comps have continued to improve as more dining rooms have re-opened. While we are anticipating fairly meaningful progress on rebuilding sales from depressed levels in FQ1-21, we still see some macro risks related to recovery beyond the next few months," previews analyst David Tarantino. He models for EPS of -$2.00 vs -$1.62 consensus. Darden has a pretty good track record of topping or matching EPS consensus marks.
- Looking further ahead, Tarantino continues to believe that Darden is a long-term winner within casual dining. He says the company should be able to leverage its significant scale and best-in-class operating capabilities to capture long-term share in an environment that could include reduced competition given potential smaller chains and independent operators are likely to close a significant number of restaurants in FY21. For now, a Neutral rating and price target of $90 are kept in place.