Turning Point Therapeutics (TPTX +1.9% ) announces encouraging results from preclinical studies evaluating lead drug repotrectinib, a tyrosine kinase inhibitor. Results showed that the combination of repotrectinib and proxy molecules for Amgen's AMG510 or Novartis' Mekinist (trametinib) showed a synergistic effect over the single agent by reducing tumor cell growth and enhancing tumor cell death. The combo studies were replicated across panels of KRAS-positive non-small cell lung, colorectal and pancreatic cancer cell lines.

The results were presented virtually at the American Association for Cancer Research Annual Meeting.

Additionally, preclinical data from TPX-0131, an ALK inhibitor, showed potent inhibition of both wild type ALK and common resistant mutations.