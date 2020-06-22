Buyers have requested to cancel 16-23 cargoes of liquefied natural gas scheduled to load in August from Cheniere Energy's (LNG +0.1% ) Sabine Pass and Corpus Christi terminals in the U.S., Bloomberg reports.

Buyers reportedly canceled at least 20 U.S. LNG cargoes for both June and July.

The company does not comment on the number of cancellations, saying only that "the flexibility inherent in our LNG contracts... helps our customers effectively manage their energy portfolios through market cycles, while still providing Cheniere with reliable cash flow."