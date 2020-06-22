The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau ("CFPB") issues two notices of proposed rulemaking to address the expiration of the so-called GSE Patch, which is due to expire on January 2021 or when Fannie Mae (OTCQB:FNMA -0.2% ) and Freddie Mac (OTCQB:FMCC -1.0% ) exit conservatorship, whichever comes first.

The qualified mortgage rule, which allows a category of loans that are presumed to comply with ability-to-pay requirements, created the QM Patch as a temporary QM definition.

With the GSSE Patch scheduled to expire soon, and absent regulatory action, the CFPB estimates that ~957,000 mortgage loans would be affected by the expiration of the GSE Patch.

The ATR/QM rule established a general QM standard for loans where the consumer's debt-to-income ratio is 43% or less and the loan meets the other statutory QM requirements. But the temporary GSE QM loans are eligible for QM status even if the DTI ratio exceeds 43%.

"The bureau is proposing to replace the Patch with a price-based approach to QM loans to preserve consumer access to mortgage loans while also making sure consumers have the ability to repay them," said CFPB Director Kathleen L. Kraninger.

The two notices of proposed rulemaking are intended to provide steps to ensure a smooth transition away from the temporary GS QM loan definition, the CFPB said.

Link to the NPRM on the general QM loan definition.

Link to NPRM on the proposed extension of the QM Patch.

