Charter Communications (CHTR -1.5% ) is petitioning the FCC for the ability to start charging streaming video firms for the efficient carriage of their Internet traffic.

The cableco says the online video market is flourishing, and it should be freed up from two conditions imposed on it as part of its acquisition of Time Warner Cable and Bright House Networks.

In one case, Charter hasn't been able to charge interconnection fees to streaming firms like Netflix (NFLX +2.4% ), HBO Max (T -0.6% ), Disney (DIS +0.8% ) and others, as its merger plans were decided when stricter net neutrality rules were being written that barred such fees.

Eventually, under a new administration and new FCC commissioner, the FCC repealed the net neutrality regulations - and Charter says the market is strong despite reported interconnection fees charged by Comcast (CMCSA -1.5% ), Verizon (VZ -0.7% ) and AT&T.

The other condition from which Charter is seeking relief is tied to imposing data caps.