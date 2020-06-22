Concho Resources (CXO +1.9% ) moves higher after Bank of America upgrades shares to Buy from Neutral with a $70 price target and raises Cimarex Energy (XEC +2.3% ) to Neutral with a $33 target, saying it favors large-cap stocks that are "leveraged to a faster recovery in oil prices."

Concho is "a best of breed name in U.S. onshore, with attractive upside," and Cimarex boasts free cash flow capacity to "increase investment, stem volume declines and resume the growth needed to justify its share price." says BofA's Doug Leggate.

CXO's average Wall Street analyst rating is Bullish, while both its Seeking Alpha Authors' Rating and Quant Rating are Neutral.

XEC's average Wall Street analyst rating and Seeking Alpha Authors' Rating are both Bullish, while its Quant Rating is Neutral.