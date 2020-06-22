Microsoft (MSFT +2.4% ) is shutting down its Mixer live-streaming service, and will move its streamers and the audience to Facebook Gaming (FB +0.2% ).

That's a setback for Microsoft's ambitions to compete with Twitch (NASDAQ:AMZN) and YouTube (GOOG, GOOGL), but looks likely to broaden its gaming service reach: Microsoft will provide its Project xCloud streaming service to Facebook Gaming.

Microsoft aimed at Twitch when it launched Mixer in 2017, after reconfiguring its Beam acquisition from the year before.

As of last August, Mixer had about 30M viewers.

Microsoft will retain Beam's technology, and use its low-latency video networking for internal purposes.