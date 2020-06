As it continues to deal with fallout from a string of sales practice scandals, Wells Fargo (WFC -1.0% ) names Barri Rafferty to lead the bank's corporate communications function.

Rafferty joins the bank from Ketchum, where she was the agency's president and CEO, and the first woman at the time to be the CEO of a top-five public relations agency.

She will report to Bill Daley, vice chairman of Public Affairs.

