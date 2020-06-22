In a favorable look at the restaurant sector, Wedbush Securities raises Q2, H2 and 2021 estimates on Cheesecake Factory (CAKE -1.8% ), Chuy's Holdings (CHUY -0.4% ), Darden Restaurants (DRI +1.1% ) and BJ's Restaurants (BJRI -4.0% ).

Analyst Nick Setyan points to the continued ramp in week/week sales across the category as dining rooms reopen at various capacities and off-premise sales sustain at levels ahead of conservative estimates. Still, Setyan reminds on the near-term risks remain that could derail the recovery's current trajectory.

Setyan has BJ's, Chuy's and Darden rated at Outperform, while Cheesecake Factory is slotted at Neutral, but with upside seen.

New price targets from Wedbush: BJRI to $32 vs. the average sell-side PT of $24.94 and to rep 57% upside potential, CAKE to $26 vs. the average Wall Street PT of $23.39 and to rep 16% upside potential, CHUY to $20 vs. the average Wall Street PT of $18.50 and to rep 34% upside potential, DRI to $88 vs. the $82.03 average Wall Street PT and to rep 24% upside potential.