Cargojet (OTC:CGJTF) enters into an agreement with a syndicate of underwriters, co-led by RBC Capital Markets, CIBC Capital Markets and Scotiabank, for purchase of C$100M listed senior unsecured hybrid debentures due June 30, 2026 at a price of C$1,000 per debenture.

Underwriters have an option to purchase additional C$15M.

Offering is expected to close on or about July 16, 2020.

Interest rate of 5.25% pa is applicable on the debentures, payable semi-annually every year.

Proceeds will be used to pay down the company's revolving credit facility and free the funds for future estimated Capex like aircraft purchase.