General Electric (GE -1.6% ) is ready to engage in talks with Iraq to help generate power from associated gas that is being flared, as well as participate in renewable energy plans, a company executive told the virtual Iraq finance forum.

Capturing 30%-40% of current flared gas can generate as much as 3.3 GW of electricity, Joe Anis told the forum.

Iraq officials have said the country plans to increase its electricity capacity by September and restart a 755 MW solar tender, as the OPEC oil producer comes under more pressure to wean itself off electricity and gas imported from Iran.