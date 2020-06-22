As it forecasts soaring demand, Burcon NutraScience's (OTCQB:BUROF +8.3% ) JV company Merit Functional Foods secured additional debt financing of $10M in the form of a 10-year interest free loan from Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada.

Johann F. Tergesen, Burcon's president and CEO said, "With today's announcement, Merit has further strengthened its financial position as it drives forward to complete its state-of-the-art plant protein production facility in Winnipeg."

The Winnipeg facility, to be completed in Q420, will be the only capable commercial facility in the world to produce food grade canola proteins.