"To state the obvious, COVID-19 is now spreading at an unacceptable rate in Texas," says Texas Governor Greg Abbott, noting an average of more than 3.5K new cases per day of late, and a positivity test rate now topping 9%. "COVID hasn't simply gone away."
He urges his state's citizens to wear masks as necessary. "We don't have to chose between jobs and health. We can have both."
His remarks appear to have at least touched stocks, with the S&P (SP500) sinking about 15 points in the last few minutes, now up just 0.3% on the day to 3,106.