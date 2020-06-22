Benchmark boosted its price target on Electronic Arts (EA -0.8% ), based on a number of positive factors.

The firm reiterated its Overweight rating and raised its target to $151 from $143, now implying 17% upside.

Among the positives is higher engagement and monetization, along with a fiscal 2021 game slate that looks on target. It's also noting an economic recovery that seems to be coming along better than expected (but not yet with the return of live sports).

One catalyst coming up shortly today is an investor fireside chat, with the webcast set to begin at 4 p.m. ET.

Street analysts are Bullish overall on the shares, as are Seeking Alpha authors, while they have a Quant Rating of Very Bullish.