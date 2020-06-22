WTI July crude oil (CL1:COM) ended +1.8% to $40.46/bbl, settling above $40 for the first time since March 6, while August Brent crude closed +2.1% at $43.08/bbl.

The new front-month contract for August WTI settled +2.3% at $40.73/bbl.

"The continued reopening of economies around the world is also helping to bring back demand, perhaps not at pre-COVID levels, but it is helping to eat into the surplus of oil," says oil consultant Andy Lipow.

Bank of America raises its oil price forecasts, now seeing WTI averaging $39.70/bbl this year compared with $32 previously and climbing to $47 next year, and Brent averaging $43.70/bbl in 2020 vs. a prior estimate of $37 and rising to $50 in 2021.

"As we head into next year, we believe transportation demand could recover at a faster rate than we initially anticipated," BofA believes, and "OPEC+ will likely hold back larger supply volumes than we anticipated three months ago."

