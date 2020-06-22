The California sports betting bill proposed by Senator Bill Dodd has been pulled due to tribal opposition, according to Legal Sports Report.

The bill to legalize California sports betting in person and online through Indian gaming casinos and racetracks won't be placed on the 2020 election ballot in the state, but could be resurrected for the 2022 statewide election.

The development could be a positive for Nevada gaming operators and betting shops.

Related stocks of interest: DraftKings (DKNG -6.6% ), William Hill (OTCPK:WIMHF), MGM Resorts (MGM -2.7% ), Caesars Entertainment (CZR -1.3% ), FanDuel (DUEL), Red Rock Resorts (RRR +0.2% ), Boyd Gaming (BYD +0.3% ), Wynn Resorts (WYNN -4.2% ).

