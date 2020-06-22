Direxion discloses net operating expense of 0.45% for its Work From Home ETF (WTF), a passive ETF that seeks to track the Solactive Remote Work Index.

The Index is comprised of 40 companies that provide products and services in the following industries that help people to work from home: remote communications, cyber security, online project and document management, and cloud computing technologies.

Under normal circumstances, the fund invests at least 80% of its assets in the securities that comprise the index.

Some interested tickers: ADBE, GOOG, CSCO, DBX, FB, HPE, LOGM, WORK, ZM