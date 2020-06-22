Marathon Oil (MRO -1.7% ) lags most major E&P names after Goldman Sachs downgraded the stock to Sell from Neutral with a $6 price target, while the firm also lowered Diamondback Energy (FANG -1.9% ) and Murphy Oil (MUR -3.2% ) to Neutral from Buy with respective $50 and $14.50 targets.

Goldman analyst Brian Singer says he continues to see upside in E&P stocks, with oil surprising to the upside in 2021, but investors should be more selective moving forward.

MRO's average Wall Street analyst rating, Seeking Alpha Authors' Rating and Quant Rating are all Neutral.