French biotech Abivax SA (OTCPK:AAVXF) announces that Brazil's Health Regulatory Agency has signed off on its Phase 2/3 clinical trial, MiR-AGE, evaluating lead candidate ABX464 for the treatment of inflammation and prevention of acute respiratory failure in COVID-19 patients.

The study was previously OK'd in France and Germany.

The primary endpoint is the proportion of patients with no invasive or non-invasive mechanical ventilation (excluding supplemental oxygen) and who are alive at the end of the 28-day treatment period.

The estimated primary completion date is December.

ABX464 is an orally available small molecule that, it says, exhibits an antiviral effect, an anti-inflammatory effect and tissue repair properties preventing longer-term pulmonary problems. It inhibits viral replication by interfering with the biogenesis of viral RNA. It does this by binding to an area on mRNA called the cap binding complex (CBC).